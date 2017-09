Firstly to @lcfc it's bin some journey.. championship winners, premier league winners and champion league quarter finalists in the space of 5 years. THANKYOU!! To the players, staff and the fans.... For the medals, the friends, the experiences and most importantly the memories. I started as a player at your club.... and left as a fan! Good luck ???? #4

A post shared by Danny Drinkwater (@dannydrinkwater) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:16am PDT