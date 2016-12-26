Cara CR7, Neymar, dan Pesepakbola Muslim Ucapkan Natal

VIVA.co.id – Para pemain sepakbola top dunia satu per satu mengunggah ucapan Natal mereka di sosial media. Bahkan, ada beberapa yang dari tempat latihan.
Dari Cristiano Ronaldo dengan patung lilinnya, Neymar dengan jas ala Santa Claus, sampai Rio Ferdinand yang berkeliling dengan kostum Santa lengkap dengan janggut putihnya.
Berikut beberapa ucapan Natal dari pemain top sepakbola dunia.
Santa Ferdy ready to visit few houses in the area... No doubt I will scare a few kids into a sleep once they see me in the street!!! pic.twitter.com/fIT7opeWDt— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 24, 2016
Muy FELIZ NAVIDAD A TODOS ???????????????????????????????? LOS AMO MIS AMORES ???????????? pic.twitter.com/neY4DEsdN2— Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) December 25, 2016
Merry Christmas! Have a great day and enjoy time with family and friends. ???????? pic.twitter.com/xY5lWTFEDe— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 25, 2016
Merry Christmas everyone ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/gkXrFpKF1s— Nathaniel Clyne (@Nathaniel_Clyne) December 25, 2016
Beberapa pesepakbola Muslim pun ikut mengucapkan selamat Natal, seperti Paul Pogba, Yaya Toure, Emre Can dan juga Edin Dzeko.
Merry Christmas and Happy Chanukka to all of you. Holidays give us the chance to spend time with our loved once - let's celebrate that. No matter where you come from or which religion you belong to. We all share the same values and it is our responsibility to help each other and to stand up for those values. No matter if you are Christian, Jewish, Muslim or you believe in something else. Merry Christmas and Happy Chanukka to all of you! #Love #MerryChristmas #ChagSameach #Chanukka #Respect #FamilyTime #EC23
To all those celebrating I wish you a Happy Christmas! ????— Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) December 25, 2016
A tous ceux qui fêtent je vous souhaite un joyeux noël! ????
Health, love and happiness I wish to all my friends who celebrate! Merry Christmas! #BuonNatale #SretanBozic pic.twitter.com/u4YJvUxEFh— Edin Džeko (@EdDzeko) December 25, 2016