Cara CR7, Neymar, dan Pesepakbola Muslim Ucapkan Natal

Para pesepakbola ucapkan Natal lewat sosial media.
Bintang Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo, dan Gareth Bale. (Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach)

VIVA.co.id – Para pemain sepakbola top dunia satu per satu mengunggah ucapan Natal mereka di sosial media. Bahkan, ada beberapa yang dari tempat latihan.

Dari Cristiano Ronaldo dengan patung lilinnya, Neymar dengan jas ala Santa Claus, sampai Rio Ferdinand yang berkeliling dengan kostum Santa lengkap dengan janggut putihnya.

Berikut beberapa ucapan Natal dari pemain top sepakbola dunia.

 

Merry Christmas world ??????

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

 

Feliz Natal ????

A photo posted by Nj ???????? ???? neymarjr (@neymarjr) on

 

Merry Christmas everyone !????????

A photo posted by Marcus Rashford (@marcusrashford) on

 

Celebrate this magical time with your loved ones. Merry Christmas!??????

A photo posted by Robert Lewandowski (@_rl9) on

Beberapa pesepakbola Muslim pun ikut mengucapkan selamat Natal, seperti Paul Pogba, Yaya Toure, Emre Can dan juga Edin Dzeko.

 

Des nouvelles rencontres avec la Fondation ???????????? @manchesterunited #MUFCXMAS

A video posted by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

