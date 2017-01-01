Hasil Lengkap Laga Premier League di Malam Tahun Baru 2017

VIVA.co.id – Sejumlah laga Premier League berlangsung di malam tahun baru 2017. Beberapa tim besar telah bertanding, Sabtu 31 Desember 2016, hingga Minggu dini hari WIB.
Chelsea sukses mengakhiri tahun 2016 dengan 13 kemenangan beruntun. The Blues sukses menekuk Stoke City 4-2 di Stamford Bridge, dan makin kokoh di puncak klasemen.
Di laga lainnya, Manchester United melakoni comeback cemerlang, dengan menekuk Middlesbrough 2-1 di Old Trafford. Gol kemenangan MU dicetak di menit 85 dan 86.
Juara bertahan Leicester City sukses mengakhiri tahun dengan kemenangan. The Foxes menang tipis 1-0 atas West Ham United, berkat gol tunggal Islam Slimani di menit 22.
Sementara itu, Liverpool terus menjaga persaingan gelar dengan Chelsea. The Reds menang tipis 1-0 atas Manchester City di Anfiedl, lewat gol Giorginio Wijnaldum di menit 8.
Berikut hasil lengkap Premier League semalam:
Burnley 4-1 Sunderland
Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City
Leicester City 1-0 West Ham United
Manchester United 2-1 Middlesbrough
Southampton 1-2 West Bromwich Albion
Swansea City 0-3 Bournemouth
Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City