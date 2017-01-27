Pemikiran Konyol Mourinho Pancing Twitter Bereaksi

VIVA.co.id – Manajer Manchester United, Jose Mourinho, memang dikenal sebagai orang yang suka melontarkan pernyataan "nyeleneh". Dan baru-baru ini, kebiasaannya itu "kumat".

Di laga leg kedua semifinal Piala Liga Inggris, MU menghadapi Hull City. Hasilnya, MU kalah dengan skor 1-2 di kandangnya sendiri.

Satu gol The Tigers (julukan Hull City), tepatnya gol pembuka, lahir dari titik putih. Tom Huddlestone sukses menjalankan tugasnya dengan baik. Gol satu-satunya MU dicetak Paul Pogba di menit 66, sebelum dibalas oleh Omar Niasse, 5 menit jelang berakhirnya waktu normal.

Meski kalah, MU tetap melaju ke final berkat unggul dalam agregat gol. Di leg 1, Setan Merah menang dengan skor 2-0.

Kekalahan ini menjadi pematah rekor tak terkalahkan MU di 17 pertandingan di semua kompetisi. Namun, Mourinho tetap berpikiran timnya meneruskan rekor tak pernah kalah di 18 laga, karena dia tak menganggap gol penalti dari Hull, dan laga berkesudahan 1-1.

Sontak, pernyataan Mourinho ini mengundang reaksi di media sosial. Berbagai tanggapan pun dilontarkan netizen lewat Twitter, seperti dikutp Sportskeeda.

Jose Mourinho: "We didn't lose. It was 1-1" The Manchester United boss refuses to acknowledge penalty given to Hull city last night. pic.twitter.com/u7M923DuKH — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 27, 2017

Mourinho: "We didn't lose. It was 1-1. I only saw 2 goals."



Self-entitled man-child refuses to acknowledge facts.



The story of our era. — Andrew Allen (@AAllenSport) January 27, 2017

First Sean Spicer tells us more people attended Trump's inauguration than Obama's, now Mourinho insists Hull/ManUtd fisnihed 1-1. 2+2=5. — Stu (@StuSeaton) January 27, 2017

Mourinho refuses to acknowlege Hull penalty, says game was 1-1. When he starts pulling this childish shit, he loses people. — Luvfooty (@luvfooty) January 27, 2017

Mourinho is such an idiot saying he only saw 2 goals it was 1-1 no mate you lost to hull you deluded cunt — Alfie T (@alfieturner6) January 27, 2017

If mourinho thinks it was 1-1 then Liverpool beat them 1-0 and it was 1-1 against Crystal Palace — Ewan Clark (@EwanClark94) January 27, 2017

Jose trumps Donald when it comes to 'alternative facts' pic.twitter.com/i4txv8nwrq — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) January 27, 2017

So mourinho says they are still unbeaten and it was 1-1 after official mistake???? so this means we won 1-0 old Trafford then? — Louis don (@louisdon52) January 27, 2017

Jose Mourinho saying that their unbeaten run still continues cause that penalty doesn't count... so the game ended 1-1???? what a prick...???? — puddin (@ShayGoodley) January 27, 2017

Mourinho: “We didn’t lose, it was 1-1. I only saw two goals." pic.twitter.com/Z8XggVnDEY — Dhwaneel Shah (@ShahDhwaneel) January 27, 2017