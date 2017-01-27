Jumat, 27 Januari 2017
Pemikiran Konyol Mourinho Pancing Twitter Bereaksi

Mourinho memang kerap melontarkan pernyataan 'nyeleneh'.
Manajer Manchester United, Jose Mourinho. (Reuters / Eddie Keogh)

VIVA.co.id – Manajer Manchester United, Jose Mourinho, memang dikenal sebagai orang yang suka melontarkan pernyataan "nyeleneh". Dan baru-baru ini, kebiasaannya itu "kumat".

Di laga leg kedua semifinal Piala Liga Inggris, MU menghadapi Hull City. Hasilnya, MU kalah dengan skor 1-2 di kandangnya sendiri.

Satu gol The Tigers (julukan Hull City), tepatnya gol pembuka, lahir dari titik putih. Tom Huddlestone sukses menjalankan tugasnya dengan baik. Gol satu-satunya MU dicetak Paul Pogba di menit 66, sebelum dibalas oleh Omar Niasse, 5 menit jelang berakhirnya waktu normal.

Meski kalah, MU tetap melaju ke final berkat unggul dalam agregat gol. Di leg 1, Setan Merah menang dengan skor 2-0.

Kekalahan ini menjadi pematah rekor tak terkalahkan MU di 17 pertandingan di semua kompetisi. Namun, Mourinho tetap berpikiran timnya meneruskan rekor tak pernah kalah di 18 laga, karena dia tak menganggap gol penalti dari Hull, dan laga berkesudahan 1-1.

Sontak, pernyataan Mourinho ini mengundang reaksi di media sosial. Berbagai tanggapan pun dilontarkan netizen lewat Twitter, seperti dikutp Sportskeeda.
