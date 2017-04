Aura Sensual Jennifer Bachdim Getarkan Fantasi Kaum Adam

No GYM - No PROBLEM!!! Working out outside is fantastic, incorporating stairs in your workout is fun and a special challenge. Loved my workout the other day and my new workout gear kept me cool while turning the heat up on my workout @adidasindonesia ????????? Hope I can motivate you to try this workout, share it with me and of course don't forget to tag me sweethearts. || Depending on the stairs try 3-5 sets for each exercise. (On spot exercise 30sec) || Have fun loves and don't forget finish strong and be motivated!! Sending lots of love from #Bali xoxo #notmadefornormal #workout #workoutroutine #fitmom #fitgirls #climachill #adidasIndonesia #adidaswomen #adidas #JenniferBachdim #strongwomen #strongmoms #pureboostx @adidaswomen @adidas

A post shared by Jennifer Bachdim (@jenniferbachdim) on Mar 22, 2017 at 5:32am PDT