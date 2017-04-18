Lampard Turut Rasakan Kesedihan Chelsea Ditinggal John Terry

VIVA.co.id – Keputusan John Terry untuk meninggalkan Chelsea mulai akhir musim ini rupanya mulai mendapatkan reaksi dari sejumlah kerabat dan rekan sesama pesepakbola. Salah satunya datang dari kerabat dekat serta mantan gelandang legendaris The Blues, Frank Lampard.
Seperti diketahui, pemegang ban kapten London Biru ini akhirnya mengumumkan akan meninggalkan tim yang sudah dibelanya selama 22 tahun pada akhir musim ini. Keputusan ini pun sontak mengejutkan sejumlah pihak.
Pengumuman itu dibuat setelah mempertimbangkan berbagai aspek termasuk menit bermainnya yang semakin menipis. Lantas apa komentar Lampard yang dahulu pernah sama-sama menjadi pilar andalan Chelsea dalam beberapa musim di Stamford Bridge?
Dalam akun Instagram pribadinya, @franklampard, pria yang baru saja memutuskan gantung sepatu dari arena lapangan hijau ini bercerita panjang tentang sosok berjuluk JT26 tersebut.
"Dia dan sosok legendarisnya, tidak hanya dengan bakat besarnya serta keinginannya untuk mendapatkan yang terbaik dari dirinya dan orang lain di sekitarnya. Itulah yang membuat dia kapten paling sukses dalam sejarah klub," ungkap Lampard.
"Apa pun yang Anda lakukan selanjutnya, saya tahu semua orang akan menghormati keputusan Anda dan saya tahu bahwa Chelsea akan selalu jadi klub Anda. Respek #jt #captain #leader #legend," tegasnya.
Selama kariernya di Stamford Bridge, Terry yang berposisi sebagai pilar pertahanan The Blues telah mempersembahkan 14 trofi. Dia berhasil memberikan satu trofi Liga Champions dan Liga Europa, empat trofi Premier League, lima trofi Piala FA, dan tiga Piala Liga.
The last man standing of an incredible era for @chelseafc. What a pleasure to play with the greatest defender in the @premierleague history. In fact, I'd put him up with any defender in world football of any era. He led the club both on and off the pitch from the moment he made his debut. He set standards for everyone, whether it was demanding excellence in training, fighting for every win or respecting how fortunate we were to play for such a great club. He was, and is, a legend, not just for his talent but just as much for his desire to get the best out of himself and others around him. That's what made him the most successful captain in the club's history. Off the pitch a great friend to not just me but so many at the club and outside of it. The countless things I've seen JT do to help people outside of the game, things that not many see, are what defines him as a man. @johnterry.26 you deserve every accolade you get over the next weeks and beyond and I hope you get what you deserve and lift two massive trophies at the end of the season(just to add to the tally ????). Whatever you do next I know everyone will respect your decision and I know that the Chels will always be your club. Absolute respect ????????????????#jt #captain #leader #legend