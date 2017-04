Drogba Ungkap Kenangan Manis Bersama John Terry

From day one you've been a true Leader, when I first met you and didn't know who you were ???? ?? but said to me "welcome to chelsea" Thought you were a young player from the academy going on pre season tour ???????????? Then I realized who you were from your first speech right before our first friendly game vs @celticfc . You've been carrying this team, this club for 22 years with the same passion, the same desire to win for @chelseafc and our fans. Proud to have been lead by the all time best defender of @premierleague and one of the very best in the world!!!! Thanks for the memories CAPTAIN LEGEND TERRY @johnterry.26 and all the very best for your next challenge. #leaderonandoffthepitch #legend #Goat #chelseafc #johnterry #blues #endofanera #whataneraitwas #winniiiiiiiiiing????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

