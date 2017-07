Menanti Kiprah 5 Pemain Muslim Jerman di Final

??????? ????? ????? ???? ??????? 'Eidukum Mub?rak ??? ????? Taqabbala Allahu minna wa minkum ???? ???? ??? ? ???? ???? ???? ??? ???? ???????????? May Allah Bless all My Brothers And Sisters , May Allah accept your Prayers , your fast And give you Health And succes ! Enjoy your day with your blessed ones ! #ramadan #islambringspeopletogether #islambringspeace

A post shared by Amin Younes (@amin.younes11) on Jun 25, 2017 at 5:07am PDT