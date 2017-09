Final weeks—Maurizio Cattelan: “America” will close on September 15. The artist’s fully functional toilet cast in solid 18-karat gold has been on view in one of the museum’s single-stall, gender-neutral restrooms for nearly a year. ”Cattelan’s ’America,’ like all his greatest work, is at once humorous and searing in its critique of our current realities.... However, its anticipation of Trump’s America will, perhaps, be the lasting imprint of the sculpture’s time at the Guggenheim.”—Nancy Spector (@nespector), Artistic Director and Jennifer and David Stockman Chief Curator. Read more about the significance of this prescient political work at guggenheim.org/blogs. _ #MaurizioCattelan #Guggenheim ???? Kristopher McKay

