Another one of these two because we just can't have enough of them!! @lovebynpm is proud to have these beautiful humans in front of our lens. Check out @lovebynpm account as we are posting all Hamish and Yaya's coveted prewedding photos tonight! Happily ever after guys! ••• A @lovebynpm project. Biggest thanks to @thebridestory for making the process silky smooth ???????????? Don't forget to see the whole photo story on the @thebridestory magazine, out tomorrow! ••• ??Produced by @vinobert ??Production Assistant: @anaditya_ ??Retouching: @takajokarina ??Make up: @ferryfahrizal ??Hair: @woko_s ??Location: Our favorite Desu House @theislandhouses ••• #bridestoryxraisahamish #lovebynpm #npmphotography

A post shared by Nicoline Patricia Malina (@npmalina) on Sep 3, 2017 at 7:03am PDT